Home and away shirts now just £20!

Back Rovers from home by purchasing your shirt for the rest of this season and beyond!

28 June 2020

We've slashed prices on both home and away shirts from now until the end of the season!

The final reductions in the Roverstore now mean that you can pick up a home or away shirt for just £20!

Please note that the offer is available online only, with the click and collect option unavailable.

So what are you waiting for? Support Rovers from home, wear your shirt with pride and click here to bag yourself a bargain!

There's also plenty more deals available, with other items of kit available from only £5!


Related articles

Club News

Rovers re-open online store

27 April 2020

Rovers are pleased to announce that the club’s online retail facility is now back up and running.

Read full article

Commercial

Huge 40% savings on kit and training wear!

21 March 2020

You can bag yourself a bargain ahead of the final nine games of the season, by visiting the Roverstore now!

Read full article

Club News

Club shop closed until further notice

21 March 2020

Due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and Government guidance about social distancing, the Roverstore at Ewood Park will be closed until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

Meet the players today!

18 February 2020

Rovers stars Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan will be special guests in the Roverstore at Ewood Park this afternoon.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Adarabioyo to see out the season

12 Hours ago

Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Samuel: We're desperate to put things right

13 Hours ago

Dominic Samuel admits that a trip to Barnsley offers a prime opportunity for Rovers to right the wrongs from the weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

14 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray to assess injuries ahead of Tykes trip

16 Hours ago

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has decisions to make on the fitness of some of his players ahead of Tuesday night's trip to take on Barnsley.

Read full article

