Scott seeks third successive promotion!

The young defender will be aiming to walk up the Wembley steps as a winner this evening

Just now

Scott Wharton will achieve a third successive Sky Bet League Two promotion should Northampton Town beat Exeter City in tonight's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Cobblers managed to overcome a two-goal deficit in the second leg of the semis against Cheltenham Town to book their place in the showpiece final.

Finding themselves 2-0 down from the first leg at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton pulled a goal back in the second leg after nine minutes thanks to Vadaine Oliver's downward header.

On loan striker Callum Morton added two further goals to settle the tie after the break, with the crucial third strike coming 13 minutes from time.

Northampton will now play the Grecians, who triumphed over Colchester United after trailing following the first leg.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, started 30 league games for Northampton before the 2019-20 season was cut short, scoring three goals.

The defender will be aiming for a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

The 22-year-old defender will now be looking to sign off his latest season-long loan deal in style.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.30pm.

Good luck, Scott!


