Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Scott seals third League Two promotion!

The defender played the full 90 minutes at Wembley as Northampton Town defeated Exeter City

1 Hour ago

Scott Wharton played his part to help Northampton Town back to League One after an emphatic victory over Exeter City in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

The defender has now earned a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

Goals from Ryan Watson, Callum Morton, Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams earned a big win for the Cobblers at Wembley against an Exeter side who ended the encounter with 10 men after Dean Moxey was shown a straight red card.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, appeared in 43 games in all competitions for Northampton, scoring four goals.

The 22-year-old defender will now be resting up and preparing to join up with Rovers when pre-season comes around.

Photo courtesty of Northampton Town.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Scott seeks third successive promotion!

29 June 2020

Scott Wharton will achieve a third successive Sky Bet League Two promotion should Northampton Town beat Exeter City in tonight's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Read full article

Development Squad

Scott set for Wembley date!

23 June 2020

Scott Wharton and Northampton Town managed to overcome a two-goal deficit to book their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Read full article

Club News

Work to do for Wharton and Northampton

22 June 2020

With a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon, Scott Wharton and Northampton Town will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to reach the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Read full article

Club News

Scott set for play-off showdown

18 June 2020

Scott Wharton will be looking to make home advantage count when Northampton Town take on Cheltenham Town this evening in the first leg of the Sky Bet League Two play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

The perfect chance to get back on track

Just now

Read full article

Club News

Adarabioyo to see out the season

19 Hours ago

Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season.

Read full article

Club News

Samuel: We're desperate to put things right

19 Hours ago

Dominic Samuel admits that a trip to Barnsley offers a prime opportunity for Rovers to right the wrongs from the weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic.

Read full article

Club News

Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

21 Hours ago

Read full article

View more