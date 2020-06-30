Scott seals third League Two promotion!

Scott Wharton played his part to help Northampton Town back to League One after an emphatic victory over Exeter City in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

The defender has now earned a third promotion from League Two in his career, having played a part in Lincoln City and Bury's triumphs in the division last term.

Goals from Ryan Watson, Callum Morton, Sam Hoskins and Andy Williams earned a big win for the Cobblers at Wembley against an Exeter side who ended the encounter with 10 men after Dean Moxey was shown a straight red card.

Wharton, who has been at Rovers since an early age, appeared in 43 games in all competitions for Northampton, scoring four goals.

The 22-year-old defender will now be resting up and preparing to join up with Rovers when pre-season comes around.

Photo courtesty of Northampton Town.