Rovers make 1,000th delivery for Blackburn Foodbank

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been working hard alongside Blackburn Foodbank to best serve our community in a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In that response Rovers staff made their 1,000th food delivery on Wednesday as the Foodbank and Community Trust continue to work hand in hand for the local community.

The pandemic has thrown up its own challenges for both the Community Trust and Blackburn Foodbank alike. The Foodbank's primary focus is providing nutritionally balanced emergency food parcels to people who, for a variety of reasons are experiencing a period of crisis.

Alongside providing these food parcels, clients benefit from the charity's Money Advice Service, showers, clothes bank, computer hub and cafeteria.

But, due to the current crisis, the local registered charity who are a member of the Trussell Trust national network of Foodbanks, had to make operational changes in becoming an online service for their clients to best protect everyone involved.

Rovers have rallied behind the Foodbank. Woking alongside them to support the organisation by making use of staff and transport to pack vehicles up and go on the road on behalf of the Foodbank to deliver food packages to homes.

Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday since late March Community Trust staff have taken to the roads of Blackburn with Darwen delivering food packages to those that need them. On average, Rovers have made 100 deliveries feeding over 150 adults and over 100 children, per week.

Blackburn Foodbank is relying on the generosity from local organisations and the general public. The organisation have set up a Just Giving page to enable them to use funds to purchase food for clients.

Janet, one of the many dedicated volunteers from the Foodbank, has said the generosity of organisations has blown her away.

"Without the generosity of organisations who donate the food we wouldn't exist.

"We've had deliveries from Tesco and Morrisons and kind donations from The Cardboard Box Company to be able to pack the food and transport more easily"

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust is to continue to lead the Club's #OneRoversTogether campaign, in the fight against COVID-19 with Community Trust staff back out on the streets of Blackburn delivering food packages in the safest way possible as per the latest Government instructions.