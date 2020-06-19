Previous play-off heartbreak spurs Tosin on

The powerful defender is aiming for better top six fortune this time around
Tosin Adarabioyo wants to use his play-off heartache as a West Brom player 12 months ago as motivation to help Rovers secure a top-six finish, with the on-loan defender's ultimate goal being promotion to the Premier League.
Tosin Adarabioyo's admits that he's still wounded by the play-off heartache of last season, but is hoping for those scars will fully heal this time around - by going up with Rovers.
