Match pass: Barnsley v Rovers

Make sure you join us via iFollow Rovers to watch every kick of the action from Oakwell against Barnsley

2 Hours ago

Just in time for Tuesday's match away at Barnsley, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Tykes at Oakwell.

With each of the final seven games of the campaign being played behind closed doors, the match pass is the closest you will come to watching Rovers in the run-in.

Match passes allow you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

An audio match pass is available to purchase for just £2.50 this weekend, whilst the live video match pass is only £10.

If you're a non-seaston ticket holder who wants to purchase a match pass, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 6pm.


