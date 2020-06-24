Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Keeping up appearances...

Milestone man Stewy made his 700th club career appearance at the weekend, and there's plenty more in the tank

1 Hour ago

It's now 700 club career appearances for Stewart Downing, who marked his most recent outing with an assist and three points against Bristol City.

Of those 700 games at club level, 37 of those have come whilst having the Rovers badge on his chest, with the experienced campaigner certainly impressing in his first season at Ewood Park.

The midfielder might be approaching his 36th birthday, but his performances have shown there's still plenty of life in the 35-cap former England international, with his assist for Corry Evans' first league goal in almost five years being Downing's seventh set up of the season.

"I knew it was coming, as it had been mentioned a couple of times," he said when touching on his big milestone.

"The season was then stopped on 699 and I thought that could be me done, but it’s a nice milestone.

"I always had it in my head. I always set little targets. Being injury free has been a big plus. I’ve been handled very well here. The manager has looked after me. Sometimes I might drop out of training for a day or I might be rested in a game.

"I’d like to play every game, but I have to understand the bigger picture. The manager’s job is to keep me fit for 46 games, not just for three in a week.

"So I’ve been handled very well and I’ve probably played a lot more than the gaffer probably wanted, not more than I wanted, because I want to play every game, but he likes to mix it around a bit and keep players fresh, but I’ve enjoyed the run of games, the continuity, because it makes you feel fitter and you get into a rhythm," he admitted.

"I’ve played a lot of different positions as well and have learnt quite a lot. You can still learn at my age – the way we play and the different ideas the manager has, so in that sense it’s been a big plus for me and I’ve learned a lot of new things."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Downing: It's still all to play for

6 June 2020

Read full article

Club News

"I’m counting this as my 20th pre-season!"

5 June 2020

Stewart Downing's experienced plenty of weird and wonderful scenarios during his illustrious career, but the Rovers midfielder believes the last few months have been the strangest yet.

Read full article

Club News

Stewy eager to stick around a little longer

4 June 2020

Stewart Downing says that he would love to extend his stay at Rovers into a second season at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Rooney's impact has been huge

6 March 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has hailed the impact that Wayne Rooney's had on Derby County ahead of this weekend's trip to Pride Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

Just now

The EFL have tonight released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers confirm Retain List

2 Hours ago

Six first team players, whose contracts were due to expire on June 30th, will remain at Rovers until the end of the season, as the club today confirmed its Retain List with the EFL.

Read full article

Club News

Fans’ chance to fly the flag!

6 Hours ago

Rovers fans are being given a further opportunity to have a visible presence at the final home fixtures of the season.

Read full article

Club News

The perfect way to mark my comeback

15 Hours ago

Read full article

View more