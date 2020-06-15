iFollow streaming update

Season ticket holders will be receiving their unique codes to watch the final nine matches of the Sky Bet Championship season on Thursday 18th June in readiness for this weekend’s match against Bristol City.

This single use code will grant access to all nine matches and each code can only be redeemed on one device. We will confirm on our social media once they have been sent.

To ensure that you receive your code in the most efficient way, we urge you to make sure you have signed up for a MyRovers single log in, updated your details and crucially linked your ticketing account by 6pm Tuesday 16th June.

Your ticketing account should automatically link if you have used the same address or email address for your MyRovers account as was provided when you purchased your season ticket. You will know if you have linked your ticketing account correctly as your ticket account number under your linked accounts will match the one on your physical season ticket card as illustrated below.

Codes will be sent out in accordance to the number of tickets purchased by each client reference number. e.g. If one person in the household bought all four tickets under their account/client reference then they will receive four codes to that email address.

If you do happen to miss the deadline, we still require you to create a MyRovers single login account so we can easily identify you should we need to provide assistance with your code in the run up to the match.

Supporters without an email address attached to their season ticket will be sent their code(s) via SMS if a mobile number was provided at the time of purchase.

If you do not receive your code on Thursday – don’t forget to check your junk folder – then please contact the ticket office at tickets@rovers.co.uk. Please do this at the earliest opportunity and do not leave this until the day of the match as we cannot guarantee that we can answer all queries in time for kick off.

Please note that we continue to work on a skeleton staffing structure and may experience a high volume of enquiries so we appreciate your patience at this time.