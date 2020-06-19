iFollow streaming codes

It’s almost time to cheer on the Rovers once again!

Season ticket holders who completed their MyRovers update before the deadline of 6pm on Tuesday should now have their code and instructions to access iFollow Rovers for the final nine games of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Supporters who missed the deadline and have since contacted the ticket office with an updated email address, should receive their codes to that address by the end of Friday. If you have not received a code, it is not in your junk folder and have not been in touch regarding your email address you must contact the ticket office immediately. This means either you provided an invalid email address or have never provided us with an email address.

Supporters are reminded that an iFollow account is not the same as a MyRovers account and upon inputting their code they will either have to sign in or register a new iFollow account.

Due to current staffing levels and volume of queries we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process these requests on Saturday before the match. Queires regarding logging in to iFollow or any error with the streaming platform should be directed to the live chat in the bottom right of our website or ifollow@efl.com. The Rovers ticket office can only advise on codes being sent to supporters.

The easiest way to redeem your code is by using a laptop or desktop computer and not the browser Safari – there are instructions on the site on what steps to take to use Safari. Supporters can then watch on their laptop or desktop or assign a single mobile device. As per EFL regulations, supporters wishing to watch matches live on a mobile device e.g smartphone or tablet, will have to download the official iFollow Rovers App for iOS or Android. You will not be able to watch the matches through your mobile phone’s web browser.

We endeavour to try and answer all queries and appreciate your patience at this time. We have received technical questions in regards to logging in or registering with iFollow. We have collated a few FAQs below to try and help answer some of those questions the best we can, however, we advise supporters to get in touch with the EFL – who run the platform - for technical queries on ifollow@efl.com. We shall continue to add to the FAQs as and when we get queries and answers.

When signing up to iFollow it is telling me that “The email 'xxxxx@xxxx.com' is not available. Please choose another one or Sign In.” and the email box goes red.

This maybe because you already have an iFollow account. Try clicking ‘Forgot your password?’ and check the email inbox of the address you have added and follow the instructions.

This also maybe an issue with using the browser Safari, try to avoid doing so and try registering again.

If you visit https://www.rovers.co.uk/my-account/ and see your details, that means you are already logged in.

When I click ‘sign in’ after entering my username and password it goes blank…

This maybe that you require a software update or be part of the Safari compatibility issue. If using safari please follow the instructions at the top of the page.

I’m all set up but I can’t watch interviews and some other videos?

This content remains only available to premium subscribers. You will have access to the live matches and highlights of previous matches only with your pass.

I have multiple season tickets but only received one code.

You will receive each code on a separate email. There was initially an error in sending extra codes to email addresses that were connected to more than one season ticket but we have fixed this and you should have received these on Thursday evening.

Can I use Chrome casting or other TV displays?

As per EFL guidelines the livestream is not supported by Chromecast and Airplay functionality. iFollow streaming will only be supported on desktop and mobile browsers via the official iOS / Android app.

Connections via computer to TV via a HDMI cable will work.

I’ve completely missed all this. What is going on? What code? What is happening?

If you are a season ticket holder and have not received an email with a code to access iFollow streaming for the final nine games from us, please get in touch with the ticket office on tickets@rovers.co.uk