Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 3-1 Bristol City

The best of the action from our outstanding win against the Robins at Ewood Park

Just now

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City highlights

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City highlights

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-1 Preston North End

12 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Birmingham City v Rovers

5 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic

24 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 2-2 Swansea City

1 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Mowbray: Huge credit to the lads

15 Hours ago

Rovers ensured that a first return to action got off to the perfect start with an outstanding performance and victory against Bristol City, and Tony Mowbray was understandably thrilled.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Bristol City

19 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett makes his 150th Rovers start for the visit of one of his former clubs in Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Purchase your match pass now!

21 Hours ago

Just in time for today's home match against Bristol City, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the clash against the Robins at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

We're ready for the restart

21 Hours ago

Read full article

View more