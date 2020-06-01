Skip to site footer
Club News

Focus on the football

Back at Brockhall, Bradley Johnson's hoping normality returns sooner rather than later

1 Hour ago

Johno: It's good to be back

Bradley Johnson admits it has been good to return to Brockhall this week and start training again ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign, even if there is a new kind of normal to the daily routine.

