Focus on the football

Back at Brockhall, Bradley Johnson's hoping normality returns sooner rather than later
1 Hour ago
Bradley Johnson admits it has been good to return to Brockhall this week and start training again ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign, even if there is a new kind of normal to the daily routine.
Rovers' Head of Athletic Performance says the first week back to training has been like nothing he's ever experienced before.
Following Saturday’s announcement by the Government to allow elite sporting events to return behind closed doors, the EFL has this weekend agreed to a provisional restart date of the weekend of June...
Sporting a new look for the return to training, Bradley Johnson says the Rovers squad is ready to hit the ground running when a date is set for football to resume.
Ryan Nyambe says he is hungry to improve further after describing the current campaign as his best yet.
