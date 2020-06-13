Football is back at Ewood and you can be there – sort of!

Rovers have teamed up with Face In The Crowd to offer supporters the opportunity to purchase a life-size cut out of themselves and have it in attendance for Tony Mowbray’s men’s final four home fixtures of the Sky Bet Championship season.



Without the 12th man in attendance at Fortress Ewood we urge supporters to don their halves and create a sea of blue and white that will help push the team on as we pursue the playoffs and look to put the Club on a secure financial footing.



This 4mm Correx substitute is a great way to help the Club raise vital funds at this difficult and unprecedented time. For £25 supporters will be able to upload a waist up photo of themselves and have it printed onto durable Correx to be in attendance at the games. Weatherproof and strong – like true Lancastrians – a cut out may be the perfect gift for that Rover in your life.



Supporters who may be in a position to help the club raise further funds can purchase a VIP option for £45. These cut outs will be positioned next to the dugout in the Jack Walker lower tier and signed by a player before collection.



All cut outs will be available for pick up from Ewood, however, due to the current circumstances, uncertainty over next season and social distancing measures being lifted, we are unable to give a date for these to be collected from. We will inform supporters as soon as possible once we know.



Supporters who wish to have their Face In The Crowd in time for the Bristol City game will need to place their order no later than 6pm Thursday 18th June.



So set up your iFollow stream, check our social media and keep your eyes peeled to spot your Ewood substitute in the crowd and cheer the boys on from your sofa and in the stadium.

CLICK HERE TO ORDER