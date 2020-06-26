Eight important games to secure our goal

There's still plenty of time for a "weird " season to end on a high for Charlie Mulgrew
3 Hours ago
Ahead of the clash with Wigan Athletic, where he had a loan spell earlier this season, Charlie Mulgrew discusses the race for the play-offs, and his own ambition to force his way back into the Rovers starting XI.
Charlie Mulgrew openly admits that this season has been a "weird" campaign to reflect on, but he's gunning to ensure the end of the term ends on a high note.
