Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

EFL SAYS THANK YOU TO NHS KEY WORKERS

Rovers shirts will feature an ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem for all our remaining fixtures

Just now

Championship, League One and League Two clubs will come together next weekend to recognise the brave efforts of our NHS key workers who have continued to support our wider communities throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players from across the three divisions will wear shirts featuring an ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem and a period of applause will take place prior to all matches from June 18th-21st, as clubs and players collectively display their gratitude for those working on the frontline.

Over the past three months, the EFL, its clubs and Club Community Organisations have paid their own special tributes, with many working closely alongside their local NHS Trusts, donating resources, providing facilities for use and organising player or manager content to say thank you.

In addition to the emblem on playing shirts and minute’s applause, clubs will also show their continued support through their own media channels and through various in-stadia displays during the selected fixtures.

The ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem will also remain on playing shirts for all remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 season.

EFL Chairman, Rick Parry, said: “As all eyes turn to the return of football on the pitch, it is important that the league pays a fitting tribute to the thousands of NHS key workers that continue to work on the frontline, supporting the country throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know that many fans of EFL clubs are also NHS key workers and we’re proud of the commitment they, and our clubs, have shown to help the service over the past few months. By coming together across all remaining fixtures taking place, we hope we are able to show our gratitude and appreciation for their continued work and I’d like to ask all fans to join us in doing so.”

Ahead of next weekend’s re-start, the EFL is also making preparations to raise further awareness on the issue of racism and appropriately offer support to our colleagues, friends and members of the wider community who continue to be subjected to unacceptable forms of discrimination. Further details will be announced this week.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

13 May 2020

The EFL Board has met today to further consider the many complex financial and operational matters resulting out of the COVID-19 crisis, including how the 2019-20 campaign is concluded.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

21 May 2020

The EFL Board met yesterday to consider the feedback and subsequent implications of last week’s divisional club meetings, as the league continues to address the many complex financial and operational...

Read full article

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

10 June 2020

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 5pm today.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement – Coronavirus update

11 March 2020

Further to the Club Statement issued on Friday March 6th, Blackburn Rovers are continuing to take appropriate preventative measures to mitigate the risk posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, in line with...

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Nine games to decide our destiny

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

⏪ Rovers Rewind: Watch Colin catch Cup fever tonight!

9 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

Face In The Crowd

13 June 2020

Football is back at Ewood and you can be there – sort of!

Read full article

Club News

Holtby: We need everyone on board

13 June 2020

Lewis Holtby says every member of the first team squad will play their part as Rovers aim to make it a final nine games to remember.

Read full article

View more