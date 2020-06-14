EFL SAYS THANK YOU TO NHS KEY WORKERS

Championship, League One and League Two clubs will come together next weekend to recognise the brave efforts of our NHS key workers who have continued to support our wider communities throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.

Players from across the three divisions will wear shirts featuring an ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem and a period of applause will take place prior to all matches from June 18th-21st, as clubs and players collectively display their gratitude for those working on the frontline.

Over the past three months, the EFL, its clubs and Club Community Organisations have paid their own special tributes, with many working closely alongside their local NHS Trusts, donating resources, providing facilities for use and organising player or manager content to say thank you.

In addition to the emblem on playing shirts and minute’s applause, clubs will also show their continued support through their own media channels and through various in-stadia displays during the selected fixtures.

The ‘NHS Rainbow – Thank You’ emblem will also remain on playing shirts for all remaining fixtures of the 2019-20 season.

EFL Chairman, Rick Parry, said: “As all eyes turn to the return of football on the pitch, it is important that the league pays a fitting tribute to the thousands of NHS key workers that continue to work on the frontline, supporting the country throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know that many fans of EFL clubs are also NHS key workers and we’re proud of the commitment they, and our clubs, have shown to help the service over the past few months. By coming together across all remaining fixtures taking place, we hope we are able to show our gratitude and appreciation for their continued work and I’d like to ask all fans to join us in doing so.”

Ahead of next weekend’s re-start, the EFL is also making preparations to raise further awareness on the issue of racism and appropriately offer support to our colleagues, friends and members of the wider community who continue to be subjected to unacceptable forms of discrimination. Further details will be announced this week.