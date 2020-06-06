Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Downing: It's still all to play for

The midfielder says he's very much looking forward to completing the 2019-20 campaign

Just now

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

All to play for when league returns

Stewart Downing is excited by the prospect of the Championship campaign resuming, with the midfielder - who is hoping to extend his Ewood stay for another season - believing Rovers have a great chance of reaching the play-offs.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Enjoyment key to Downing's longevity

5 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Downing relishing his return to the Riverside

31 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Plenty to play for, says Stewart

3 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We showed great maturity

16 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Get active with FIT FANS campaign!

4 Hours ago

Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 11am today.

Read full article

Club News

EFL STATEMENT: Sky Bet Championship returns to Sky Sports

19 Hours ago

As part of a new and innovative arrangement between the EFL and Sky Sports, which will see the broadcaster show 45 games live, Season Ticket holders at all Sky Bet EFL Championship Clubs will be given...

Read full article

Club News

Johnson reaches £25,000 mark!

20 Hours ago

Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has certainly played his part during the Coronavirus pandemic, with his fundraising page now passing the £25,000 mark.

Read full article

Club News

"I’m counting this as my 20th pre-season!"

22 Hours ago

Stewart Downing's experienced plenty of weird and wonderful scenarios during his illustrious career, but the Rovers midfielder believes the last few months have been the strangest yet.

Read full article

View more