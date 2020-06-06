Downing: It's still all to play for

The midfielder says he's very much looking forward to completing the 2019-20 campaign
Stewart Downing is excited by the prospect of the Championship campaign resuming, with the midfielder - who is hoping to extend his Ewood stay for another season - believing Rovers have a great chance of reaching the play-offs.
Rovers fans can get active in the safety of their own homes by joining in with the new FIT FANS initiative - with the next online session available at 11am today.
As part of a new and innovative arrangement between the EFL and Sky Sports, which will see the broadcaster show 45 games live, Season Ticket holders at all Sky Bet EFL Championship Clubs will be given...
Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson has certainly played his part during the Coronavirus pandemic, with his fundraising page now passing the £25,000 mark.
Stewart Downing's experienced plenty of weird and wonderful scenarios during his illustrious career, but the Rovers midfielder believes the last few months have been the strangest yet.
