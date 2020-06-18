Bristol City programme double deal!

A first ever digital edition of Rovers’ matchday programme will be available for this weekend’s season restart against Bristol City.

With the 2019-20 season resuming behind closed doors on Saturday, we wanted to ensure that supporters were still able to get their hands on the popular publication from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The digital version will be available to download free of charge via the club website on the morning of the game.

For supporters who wish to obtain a hard copy of this weekend’s programme, we are offering a special double deal for just £5, which will also include a copy of the programme that was produced for the originally scheduled fixture back in March.

Hard copy versions will be sent out in the post next week.

Inside this weekend’s issue, we have the usual mix of historical content, quirky features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews.

There’s an exclusive interview with Stewart Downing, who is set to make his 700th club career appearance in Saturday’s game against the Robins.

We have a special tribute to supporters who have sadly lost their lives during the Coronavirus pandemic.

We turn the clocks back 25 years to the closing stages of our memorable 1994-95 campaign, as we profile Rovers legend Tony Parkes and catch up with Premiership title-winner Jeff Kenna.

Adam Armstrong is next up for our Football Origins feature, looking back on his firsts and favourites, whilst Danny Graham lets us know what’s In The Kitbag.

We also have updates from the Under-23s, Ladies and Community Trust, amongst much, much more.

To purchase both Bristol City programmes for just £5 or either edition for the usual price of £3, please click on the links below: