Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

The boss has been delighted by the work Bradley Dack has put into his rehabilitation
3 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray has nothing but praise for the way Bradley Dack has approached his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, with the boss believing the talismanic attacker will reap the rewards for his hard work when he returns to action.
Rovers have reached an agreement with Manchester City to extend Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan deal until the end of the season.
Dominic Samuel admits that a trip to Barnsley offers a prime opportunity for Rovers to right the wrongs from the weekend defeat to Wigan Athletic.
Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he has decisions to make on the fitness of some of his players ahead of Tuesday night's trip to take on Barnsley.
Scott Wharton will achieve a third successive Sky Bet League Two promotion should Northampton Town beat Exeter City in tonight's play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
