Brad's been exemplary throughout his rehab

The boss has been delighted by the work Bradley Dack has put into his rehabilitation

3 Hours ago

Boss hails Dack desire

Tony Mowbray has nothing but praise for the way Bradley Dack has approached his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury, with the boss believing the talismanic attacker will reap the rewards for his hard work when he returns to action.

