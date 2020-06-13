Skip to site footer
All eyes on our Ewood encounter

The boss says the full focus is on Bristol City's visit to Ewood Park in a week's time

1 Hour ago

Building towards the Bristol City clash

It's full focus on the football according to boss Tony Mowbray, who admits the next few weeks are going to be relentless for the players as the Championship season resumes.

