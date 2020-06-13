All eyes on our Ewood encounter

The boss says the full focus is on Bristol City's visit to Ewood Park in a week's time
1 Hour ago
It's full focus on the football according to boss Tony Mowbray, who admits the next few weeks are going to be relentless for the players as the Championship season resumes.
With the Championship season postponed until later this month, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.
With the pair carrying slight knocks, Tony Mowbray has revealed that there was no need to risk Amari'i Bell and Derrick Williams in the behind closed doors clash against Liverpool earlier this week.
Bradley Johnson believes the fact football is returning will be enough to get Rovers through games, but admits a lack of atmosphere and supporters will take time getting used to.
Whilst the result wasn't what Rovers would have wanted, Tony Mowbray felt everything else in the behind closed doors against Liverpool proved to be hugely beneficial.
