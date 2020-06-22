Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

A richly deserved reward

The boss was delighted to see his side earn all three points against Bristol City

2 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Robins result just reward for the players

Tony Mowbray was delighted for his players as Rovers returned to competitive action in good style with a comfortable 3-1 win over Bristol City at Ewood.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray marvels at Rovers' five-star display

19 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We showed great maturity

16 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Let's not dwell on Derby disappointment

9 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

A disappointing defensive display

2 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Club statement: iFollow Rovers

Just now

The Club would like to address supporter concerns following technical issues both before and after the streaming of Saturday's return to action against Bristol City.

Read full article

Club News

Still time to download your FREE Bristol City programme

3 Hours ago

Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – from the weekend win against Bristol City – remains available to download.

Read full article

Club News

Work to do for Wharton and Northampton

4 Hours ago

With a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon, Scott Wharton and Northampton Town will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to reach the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Read full article

Club News

Evans: Rare goal capped the perfect day

19 Hours ago

There wouldn't have been many who would have had Corry Evans down to score at the weekend, but the Northern Irishman marked his return with a rare strike to help Rovers to victory over Bristol City.

Read full article

View more