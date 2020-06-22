A richly deserved reward

The boss was delighted to see his side earn all three points against Bristol City
2 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray was delighted for his players as Rovers returned to competitive action in good style with a comfortable 3-1 win over Bristol City at Ewood.
The Club would like to address supporter concerns following technical issues both before and after the streaming of Saturday's return to action against Bristol City.
Rovers’ first ever digital matchday programme – from the weekend win against Bristol City – remains available to download.
With a potential trip to Wembley on the horizon, Scott Wharton and Northampton Town will need to overturn a two-goal deficit to reach the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.
There wouldn't have been many who would have had Corry Evans down to score at the weekend, but the Northern Irishman marked his return with a rare strike to help Rovers to victory over Bristol City.
