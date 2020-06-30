Skip to site footer
A positive approach to Oakwell outing

The boss previews tonight's test against the Tykes

2 Hours ago

Positive approach to Tykes test

Tony Mowbray admits that Barnsley will provide a tough test given their need for points in the survival battle, but the boss has challenged his side to bounce back from the Wigan loss and claim a result to enhance Rovers hopes of a top-six finish.

