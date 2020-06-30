A positive approach to Oakwell outing

The boss previews tonight's test against the Tykes
2 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray admits that Barnsley will provide a tough test given their need for points in the survival battle, but the boss has challenged his side to bounce back from the Wigan loss and claim a result to enhance Rovers hopes of a top-six finish.
Ahead of this evening's game against Barnsley, supporters who have redeemed their iFollow Rovers codes just need to sign in to watch the first of our remaining eight encounters.
Scott Wharton played his part to help Northampton Town back to League One after an emphatic victory over Exeter City in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.
