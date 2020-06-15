A big year ahead, says Hayden

The young defender wants to seize his chance after penning a new deal with Rovers last week
14 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Hayden Carter admits that gaining experience by playing first-team football is his goal over the next 12 months, after the defender penned a new deal to keep him at Ewood Park.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Rovers have reached an agreement with Northampton Town to extend defender Scott Wharton’s loan spell until the end of the month.
A first campaign in charge of the Development Squad is looked back on as a successful one for Under-23s chief Billy Barr.
Championship, League One and League Two clubs will come together next weekend to recognise the brave efforts of our NHS key workers who have continued to support our wider communities throughout the...
View more