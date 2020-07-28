Skip to site footer
Club News

"Without the fans it just felt like a normal ground and not special at all"

Another year and another promotion for Scott Wharton, who admits his latest triumph was a unique one

6 Hours ago

Scott Wharton admits that his third Sky Bet League Two promotion was probably the most unique of all his experiences.

The 22-year-old defender appeared 43 times in all competitions for the Cobblers, but the final two outings were arguably his most dramatic during his time with Keith Curle's side.

Wharton and Town found themselves 2-0 down against Cheltenham Town in the first leg of the play-off semi-finals and needed a miracle to turn things around against the Robins, who has an enviable record on home turf.

But miracles do happen, with Northampton stunning Cheltenham with a 3-0 win to set up a date at Wembley against Exeter City.

Once again the Cobblers raised their game, producing a superb display to defeat the Grecians at the national stadium and ensure another promotion on Scott's CV.

“Being 2-0 down in the first-leg and turning it round (win 3-2 on aggregate) in the second-leg was class," Wharton said when reflecting on the Cheltenham showdown.

“I think we were a little bit nervous in the first-leg, but we came into the second-leg without any nerves and just the feeling that we are going to go out, give 110% and, no matter what, we will give it our best.

“We scored the first goal early and, after that, we knew we were on it, and we turned it round.

“It was so weird with no fans being in the stadium – it did not feel anything like Wembley," he added.

“It’s a massive stadium and a great pitch, but without the fans it just felt like a normal ground and not special at all.

“With 40 or 50 thousand people in there it would have been a different game, but we were really good on the day and we came out and smashed them 4-0.

“To come back and get promoted in the play-offs in the way that we did, it was extra special.”


