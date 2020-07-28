Tom teams up with the Trotters

Rovers midfielder Tom White has today joined League Two side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old moves to the University of Bolton Stadium to link up with new boss Ian Evatt for the second time in his career.

The two worked together last season when White spent a large part of the 2019-20 campaign on loan under the ex-Blackpool defender at Barrow.

The partnership at Holker Street turned out to be a successful one, with the Bluebirds winning the National League and returning to the EFL after 48 years away.

White appeared on 19 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice, and was on the losing side on just two occasions during his time with the Cumbrian outfit.

White, who signed for Rovers after departing Gateshead last summer, will now spend the upcoming campaign with the Trotters, who will be hoping to return to League One at the first time of asking following relegation from the third tier last term.

Tom will be eligible to feature for Bolton in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy, but not in any game against Rovers.

Good luck, Tom!