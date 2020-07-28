Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Tom teams up with the Trotters

The midfielder links up with Ian Evatt for the second time in his career

Just now

Rovers midfielder Tom White has today joined League Two side Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old moves to the University of Bolton Stadium to link up with new boss Ian Evatt for the second time in his career.

The two worked together last season when White spent a large part of the 2019-20 campaign on loan under the ex-Blackpool defender at Barrow.

The partnership at Holker Street turned out to be a successful one, with the Bluebirds winning the National League and returning to the EFL after 48 years away.

White appeared on 19 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice, and was on the losing side on just two occasions during his time with the Cumbrian outfit.

White, who signed for Rovers after departing Gateshead last summer, will now spend the upcoming campaign with the Trotters, who will be hoping to return to League One at the first time of asking following relegation from the third tier last term.

Tom will be eligible to feature for Bolton in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy, but not in any game against Rovers.

Good luck, Tom!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

National League joy for Rovers past and present!

17 June 2020

There will be celebrations for Barrow and a couple of Rovers loanees after National League clubs voted to end the season and compile tables on a points-per-game basis.

Read full article

Club News

Taking a look at... Bolton Wanderers

5 June 2018

The third of our 23 previews of each opponent we'll face in the Championship in 2018-19 moves on to Bolton Wanderers...

Read full article

Club News

White's delight after penning Rovers deal

9 July 2019

New recruit Tom White is aiming to grasp his opportunity at Rovers with both hands after penning a two-year contract with the club earlier today.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers make White move

9 July 2019

Rovers are pleased to announce the signing of young midfielder Tom White.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Rovers recruit talented Tyrhys

1 July 2020

Rovers have signed exciting youngster Tyrhys Dolan on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.

Read full article

Development Squad

The pathway is there for the youngsters

28 June 2020

Under-18s chief Mike Sheron hopes to see some stars of the future after a number of his youngsters penned contracts earlier this month.

Read full article

Development Squad

Scott set for Wembley date!

23 June 2020

Scott Wharton and Northampton Town managed to overcome a two-goal deficit to book their place in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Read full article

Development Squad

National League joy for Rovers past and present!

17 June 2020

There will be celebrations for Barrow and a couple of Rovers loanees after National League clubs voted to end the season and compile tables on a points-per-game basis.

Read full article

View more