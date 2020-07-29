Skip to site footer
Wharton: My time is now

The defender says his loan spells away from Ewood Park have geared him up to be a part of the Rovers first team

4 Hours ago

Scott Wharton says he's ready to be part of Tony Mowbray's first team plans following another successful loan spell elsewhere.

The 22-year-old defender added a third Sky Bet League Two promotion to his CV by helping Northampton Town back to the third tier after an emphatic 4-0 win against Exeter City at Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

That followed on from playing his part in both Lincoln City and Bury's automatic promotions from the same level in 2018-19.

With Wharton set to join up with Rovers for pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, he reflects on his stints out on loan and his hopes of representing his hometown club on a regular basis.

“It’s definitely made me a better player and person," he revealed when looking back on his time away from Ewood Park.

“When you go on loan and walk into the changing room where you do not know anybody it is very daunting for a young lad like me.

“You are meeting new people, different managers, different tactics – it has definitely improved me as a player.

“I have learnt something different from each manager over the years.

“The Championship is a lot higher standard than League Two and it is completely different football,” Wharton added.

“League Two is more in the air and very physical, but in the Championship, there is a lot more quality and I will really have to step up my game."

Throughout his spells on loan, Wharton's appeared more than 100 times for the likes of Cambridge United, Lincoln, Bury and Northampton.

Wharton has made six appearances for the Rovers first team since making his debut in a 2-2 draw against Burton Albion at Ewood Park in August 2016. 

And despite his tender years, he believes he's got an old head on young shoulders and is ready for regular action in the Championship with his boyhood club.

“I think I have come to that age where I am not a little boy anymore, I am a man of 22," he said.

“I need to get on with my career, be the best I can be and play at the highest level I can play at.

“I think now is the time to really give it a good go.”


