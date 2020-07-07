Skip to site footer
We have to play with freedom

Tony Mowbray says his side will go into tonight's encounter with Cardiff City without fear

7 Hours ago

Play without pressure

Tony Mowbray wants his side to go out and play with freedom when they face Cardiff City this evening, with the boss believing the pressure is now off Rovers in the race for the play-off places.

Club News

Boss thrilled with vital victory

Just now

Having asked his players to be braver following the defeat to Leeds United at the weekend, Tony Mowbray got that and much more in the outstanding win at Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Cardiff City v Rovers

4 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI against Cardiff City from the team that took to the field against Leeds United just three days ago.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Cardiff City v Rovers tonight!

9 Hours ago

Ahead of this evening's game against Cardiff City, supporters who have redeemed their iFollow Rovers codes just need to sign in to watch the first of our remaining eight encounters.

Read full article

Club News

Bluebirds have an ability to mix things up

11 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray admits Cardiff City have a nice blend of physicality and craft, but says his side can cause problems for Neil Harris' charges.

Read full article

