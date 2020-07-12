Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

We could have won it at the end

Tony Mowbray reflects on the draw with former club West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park

8 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Chances to have won the game

Tony Mowbray was left with mixed emotions after the draw with West Brom at Ewood, the boss admitting the visitors showed their quality at times, but equally rueing late chances Rovers had to win the game.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Mowbray: We let a great opportunity slip by

1 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Let's not dwell on Derby disappointment

9 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray marvels at Rovers' five-star display

19 January 2020

Read full article

Club News

Boss: We showed great maturity

16 February 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Spirit in spades

6 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A game of mixed emotions for Rothwell

9 Hours ago

Despite his delight after scoring his first goal of the season, Joe Rothwell admitted after the draw with West Bromwich Albion that there was some disappointment that Rovers didn't earn all three...

Read full article

Club News

The gamble paid off for us

10 Hours ago

With three games remaining of the campaign, Tony Mowbray feels his side need to win all of them to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

12 Hours ago

Read full article

View more