We could have won it at the end

Tony Mowbray reflects on the draw with former club West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park
8 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray was left with mixed emotions after the draw with West Brom at Ewood, the boss admitting the visitors showed their quality at times, but equally rueing late chances Rovers had to win the game.
Despite his delight after scoring his first goal of the season, Joe Rothwell admitted after the draw with West Bromwich Albion that there was some disappointment that Rovers didn't earn all three...
With three games remaining of the campaign, Tony Mowbray feels his side need to win all of them to secure a spot in the play-offs.
