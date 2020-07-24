Watch: DG's best bits!

Four-and-a-half years, 191 goals, 57 goals and plenty of memorable moments!
5 Hours ago
Tony Mowbray has paid tribute to Danny Graham after the striker's four-and-a-half year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.
As he gets set to appear for the 600th time in his professional career, we felt it was only right that Danny Graham was the cover star for our final home matchday programme of the campaign against...
Danny Graham says it’s the right time for the ‘best four-and-a-half years of his career’ to come to an end, as he says farewell to his Rovers family.
