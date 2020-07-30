Skip to site footer
The perfect environment for players to develop

The Rovers coach reflects on his first year working with the first team after stepping up from his role with the Development Squad

3 Hours ago

The right environment for the players to progress

Damien Johnson reflects on the first 12 months in his role as first team technical coach at Rovers, and discusses how he and the rest of the management team are trying to create a culture and environment that provides the best opportunity for success on the pitch.

