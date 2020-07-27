Rovers spell was the perfect loan for me

Christian Walton reflects on his 357 days on loan at Rovers in a unique season
7 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Christian Walton has thanked the club for the experience he has gained during his year long loan from Brighton, with the goalkeeper believing he has made friends for life during his stay at Ewood.
Advertisement block
Read full article
Cool, calm and collected, there's probably not many defenders as relaxed as Tosin Adarabioyo either in or out of possession of a football.
Christian Walton says he'll always hold Rovers in high regard after his season-long loan deal came to an end.
View more