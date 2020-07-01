Skip to site footer
Mowbray: We let a great opportunity slip by

The boss reflects on the defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday evening

4 Hours ago

No hiding from a huge disappointment

Tony Mowbray felt Rovers were made to pay for failing to convert first half chances against Barnsley, with the boss admitting the performance after the break at Oakwell, and the result, were huge disappointments.

