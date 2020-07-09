Rovers set for training return

Rovers Ladies are set to step up their preparations for the new season by returning to training at the Club’s Academy training base next week.

All staff and players will be tested ahead of their arrival to the training ground at Brockhall and will continue to be tested before two of the three outdoor sessions held each week.

The 2020-21 season, which will see Rovers compete in the FA Women’s Championship for the second year running, is currently scheduled to get underway on 5/6 September.

Manager Gemma Donnelly says it will be great to get back onto the grass after so long away, with two months to go until the new campaign begins.

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to football, even if it is in small groups,” Donnelly revealed, speaking to rovers.co.uk earlier this week.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the girls, I know they are excited to get back, so there’s a real buzz across the staff and the players.

“I’m excited to see the girls that we’ve invited in for trial, too. We had a group call the other day with new faces on there and I’m looking forward to getting going.

“It’s just making sure that we maintain the standards that are required from us and also protect everyone involved during the ongoing pandemic.”

The boss also spoke about what will become the 'new normal’ at training, which will look very different from anything the players and staff have experienced before.

However, she is confident that all the procedures put in place will keep everyone involved safe, and could benefit the group as a whole.

Donnelly continued: “All of the WSL and FA WC clubs are going through the same processes with stringent protocols.

“But specifically for us there are slots allocated to each small group which contains a maximum of six people, so that will be a coach plus five players. Then they are also allocated a certain area down at the Academy to train on.

“It is going to be very different from what we’ve known before, but in a way, it’s exciting because we can really get some intense work built between each group.

“Over the course of the evenings we’ve got six groups operating, so there will be time allocations for each group arriving, being tested and being taken out onto the pitch by the coach that is leading them.

“That will be consistent throughout the first week and then assuming we have fulfilled all of the protocols, we can move forward to stage two.”