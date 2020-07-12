Skip to site footer
Highlights: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

All the action from an entertaining encounter against the Baggies at Ewood Park

4 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion highlights

Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion highlights

Club News

Club News

A game of mixed emotions for Rothwell

Just now

Despite his delight after scoring his first goal of the season, Joe Rothwell admitted after the draw with West Bromwich Albion that there was some disappointment that Rovers didn't earn all three...

Read full article

Club News

The gamble paid off for us

1 Hour ago

With three games remaining of the campaign, Tony Mowbray feels his side need to win all of them to secure a spot in the play-offs.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

3 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: A fair point and a fantastic effort

19 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray felt his side were well deserving of their home point picked up against high-flying West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park.

Read full article

