Highlights: Rovers 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

All the action from an entertaining encounter against the Baggies at Ewood Park
4 Hours ago
Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion highlights
Despite his delight after scoring his first goal of the season, Joe Rothwell admitted after the draw with West Bromwich Albion that there was some disappointment that Rovers didn't earn all three...
With three games remaining of the campaign, Tony Mowbray feels his side need to win all of them to secure a spot in the play-offs.
Tony Mowbray felt his side were well deserving of their home point picked up against high-flying West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park.
