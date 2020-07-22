EFL STATEMENT: COVID-19 TEST RESULTS

The EFL have today released the following statement following the latest round of tests for COVID-19.

CHAMPIONSHIP



The EFL can confirm that 3136 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.





The EFL can confirm that 381 players and Club staff were tested from five League One Clubs over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.The EFL can confirm that 38 players and Club staff were tested from one League Two Club over the course of the past week with zero individuals testing positive.The EFL will continue to make a central announcement of COVID-19 test results every Wednesday at midday to continue to support competition integrity and transparency.No specific details as to Clubs or individuals will be provided by the League.