Dolan delight after sealing Rovers deal

The youngster has penned a professional two-year contract with the club
5 Hours ago
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Talented youngster Tyrhys Dolan can't wait to get started at Ewood after the 18-year-old attack-minded midfielder signed a two-year pro deal with the club.
Advertisement block
Rovers have signed exciting youngster Tyrhys Dolan on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.
Read full article
In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.
Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Lewis Travis can be considered for selection for this weekend's home clash against Leeds United
Tony Mowbray is hoping his side can replicate the last home performance and victory against Leeds United when the table-toppers visit Ewood Park this weekend.
There's still time for you to have your Face in the Crowd when Rovers return to Ewood Park to take on Leeds United this weekend.
View more