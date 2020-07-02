Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Dolan delight after sealing Rovers deal

The youngster has penned a professional two-year contract with the club

5 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Dolan delighted to seal Rovers deal

Talented youngster Tyrhys Dolan can't wait to get started at Ewood after the 18-year-old attack-minded midfielder signed a two-year pro deal with the club.

Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Rovers recruit talented Tyrhys

1 July 2020

Rovers have signed exciting youngster Tyrhys Dolan on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Leeds United

Just now

In time for Saturday's crunch match at home to table-topping Leeds United, non-season ticket holders can now purchase a match pass for the encounter against the Whites at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Boss hopeful of Travis return

1 Hour ago

Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Lewis Travis can be considered for selection for this weekend's home clash against Leeds United

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray looking forward to locking horns with "exceptional" Bielsa

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray is hoping his side can replicate the last home performance and victory against Leeds United when the table-toppers visit Ewood Park this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Last chance to get your face in the crowd against Leeds United!

4 Hours ago

There's still time for you to have your Face in the Crowd when Rovers return to Ewood Park to take on Leeds United this weekend.

Read full article

View more