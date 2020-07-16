An opportunity for others

Tony Mowbray says the final two games will provide him with a chance to take a closer look at one or two young players, but admits that he won't be making mass changes for Saturday's game against Reading.

In the final home game of the season, and with Rovers' play-off hopes over, the boss admits he may well make changes to the side that suffered defeat at Millwall last time out.

However, the boss knows that whoever does play, the aim will be the same - to earn six points from the final two games of the season.

“We’ll be trying our very best to try and win the two games," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“Yes we have frustration and disappointment that we’ve not reached the play-offs, and the summer might bring change, so it might be an opportunity to see one or two of the young players, but I won’t be slashing the team.

“We’ll go out there and try and win some matches to keep some confidence moving forward. It’s a competitive league with lots of good teams in it.

“There are two games to go and we’ll be looking to get six points. These games mean something, of course they do.

“We can’t make the play-offs now, but you have to be careful when changing the team," he added.

“You can’t put three or four young players in and get beat 4-0, otherwise why would I be playing the loan players?

“We want to try and win the games, and if we have important loan players who have important jobs, so the first aim is to pick a team to win the games.”