We showed our resilience to get through

Mike Sheron speaks to iFollow Rovers after the Under-18s progressed in the FA Youth Cup
Just now
Sign in or register to watch
Subscribe to watch
Mike Sheron admitted that Rovers youngsters weren't at their best in the FA Youth Cup clash with Charlton Athletic at Ewood Park, but he was pleased his players found a way to win on the night and set up a round 5 meeting with Preston.
Advertisement block
Read full article
A date has been confirmed for Rovers' fifth round FA Youth Cup tie with Preston North End.
Mike Sheron admits that his side weren't at their flowing best on Monday night, but showed their determination to book their place in the next round of the FA Youth Cup at the expense of Charlton...
View more