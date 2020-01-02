Skip to site footer
Ticket News

Ticket news: Sheffield Wednesday (A)

We have an allocation of 1,000 tickets for the trip to Hillsborough to take on the Owls

Just now

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Sheffield Wednesday are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The encounter against Garry Monk's side takes place at Hillsborough on Saturday 18th January, kick-off 3pm.

Tickets will go on sale in phases to the following supporters:

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 2nd -5th January

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders –6th – 7th January

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 8th – 9th January

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Friday 10th January

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Ticket Price
Adult £30
Senior (65+) £20
Under-21s £20
Under-17s £15
Under-11s £10
Under-5s £5

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated nine pairs of wheelchair spaces prices are as above with a carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £15.50
Concessions: £14

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 11am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 11.30am.


