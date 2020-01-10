Ticket news: Queens Park Rangers (H)

Tickets for the encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against the Hoops is our final game of the month and is scheduled to be played on Tuesday 28th January, kick-off 7.45pm.

The game listed as Category B and ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 6pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.