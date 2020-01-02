Ticket update: Preston North End (H)

Supporters should note that there will be no sales on the day for Rovers' upcoming home fixture against Preston North End.

The local derby against Alex Neil's side takes place at Ewood Park on Saturday January 11th, kick-off 3pm.

Ahead of the game, Rovers will only be selling tickets to supporters with a database purcahse history and fans will not be able to become an 1875 Club member simply in order to buy a ticket for the game.

All tickets for this game are non-transferable.

The game is listed as Category A, with ticket prices for Adults, Seniors, 18-25, Juniors (12-17) and Under-12s as follows:



*Under-12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

Click here to purchase your tickets online for the game.

Did you know that this game is included in your Half Season Ticket?

Half Season Tickets are on sale from the Rovers ticket office and provide incredible value for watching every kick of the second half of our 2019-20 Championship campaign.

The final 10 home games of the season include exciting fixtures with the division's current top two, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, as well as the visits of fellow play-off hopefuls Fulham, Hull City, Preston North End, Swansea City and Bristol City.

Don't forget, Under-8s go FREE in the Family Stand with a paying Adult or Senior.

With substantial savings against match-by-match pricing, a Half Season Ticket could provide the perfect tonic to the post-Christmas blues!