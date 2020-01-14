Ticket news: Middlesbrough (A)

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Middlesbrough are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Jonathan Woodgate's side takes place at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday 1st February, kick-off 3pm.

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 14th-16th January

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 17th-19th January

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 20th-21st January

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Wednesday 22nd January.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets:

Ticket Price Adult £30 Senior (65+) £20 Under-18s £17

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 12 pairs of wheelchair tickets, prices are as above with the carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £16

Concessions: £14.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 10.30am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 11am.