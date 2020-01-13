Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ticket News

Ticket news: Fulham (H)

All the ticket information ahead of the meeting with Scott Parker's side at the beginning of February

1 Hour ago

Tickets for the encounter against Fulham at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The clash against the Hoops is our final game of the month and is scheduled to be played on Saturday 8th February, kick-off 3pm.

The game listed as Category B and ticket prices for adults, concessions, 18-25, juniors (12-17) and under-12s are as follows:

MATCHDAY-PRICES-&-GAMES-CAT-B (1).jpg

*Under 12 tickets must have an accompanying adult.

1875 Club Members will receive £3 discount and 1875 Club Junior Members will receive £2 discount on production of their membership card. It is strictly one discounted ticket per member.

There will be a £3 price increase from 12pm on Matchday for Adult and Concession tickets and a £2 increase for Junior and Under 12 tickets. 1875 Club Members are exempt from the matchday price increase.


Advertisement block

Ticket News

Ticket News

Ticket news: Queens Park Rangers (H)

10 January 2020

Tickets for the encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Half Season Tickets remain on sale!

8 January 2020

Half Season Tickets are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office and they provide incredible value for you watching all of the second half of the 2019-20 campaign.

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket news: Sheffield Wednesday (A)

2 January 2020

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Sheffield Wednesday are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

Read full article

Ticket News

Save with an 1875 Club Membership!

14 October 2019

Want to join us at Ewood Park for our battle against Sheffield Wednesday? 1875 Club Members can enjoy huge savings on their match ticket for the clash against The Owls.

Read full article

View more