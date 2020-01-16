Ticket news: Charlton Athletic (A)

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Charlton Athletic are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Lee Bowyer's side takes place at The Valley on Saturday 15th February, kick-off 3pm.

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 16th-20th January

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 21st-23rd January

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 24th-28th January

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Wednesday 29th January.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Ticket Price Adult £5 Senior (65+) £5 Under-21s £5 Under-18s £5 Under-11s £5

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 7 Pairs wheelchair spaces prices are as above with a carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £32

Concessions: £30.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 7am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 7.30am.