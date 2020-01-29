Ticket news: Brentford (A)

Tickets for our Championship encounter with Brentford, and a trip to Griffin Park for the final time, are now on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The contest against Thomas Frank's side takes place at the home of the Bees on Saturday 22nd February, kick-off 12.30pm.

Tickets will go on sale in phases to the following supporters:

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 29th January – 2nd February

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 3rd-5th February

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 6th-9th February

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Monday 10th February.

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets

Seating (636 tickets):

Ticket Price Adult £25.50 Senior (65+) £18.50 18-24 £16.50 Under-18s £6

Terrace (1,014 tickets):

Ticket Price Adult £23 Senior (65+) £17 18-24 £15 Under-18s £6

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated five pairs wheelchair spaces prices are as above with a carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £32

Concessions: £30.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 5am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 5.30am.

To book your place and to view more information on away travel, please click here.