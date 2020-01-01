Ticket news: Birmingham City (A)

Tickets for our Emirates FA Cup away clash against Birmingham City on Saturday 4th January 2020 remain on sale from the Rovers ticket office.

The encounter against the Blues takes place on Saturday 4th January 2020 at St Andrew's, kick-off 12.31pm.

Tickets will go on sale in phases to the following supporters:

Phase 1 – Season Ticket holders who have opted into the 1875 Club Membership – 16th-17th December

Phase 2 – Season Ticket Holders – 18th- 19th December

Phase 3 – 1875 Club Members – 20th-22nd December

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale from Monday 23rd December

Please note it is one ticket per qualifying Season Ticket holder/member during phases 1 – 3 and you must quote your client reference number when booking tickets.

Tickets:

Ticket Season Ticket holder Non-Season Ticket holder Adult £10 £12 Senior (65+) £5 £7 Under-18s £3 £3

Please note that all Under-15s must be accompanied by an adult of they will be refused entry at the turnstiles.

ID will be required for all Concession tickets - checks will be made at the turnstiles.

Wheelchair Supporters

We have been allocated 21 pairs of wheelchair tickets prices are as above with the carer free of charge if required. Accessible transport will be available for wheelchair users via Away Travel. If you require use of the lift to access the vehicle for Away Travel you will need to board at the Darwen End, Ewood Park.

Travel

Adults: £16

Concessions: £14.50

Departing from Accrington (Boars Head) at 8am and Ewood Park (Darwen End) at 8.30am.