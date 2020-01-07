Report: Liverpool Under-18s 3-0 Rovers Under-18s

Layton Stewart scored a brace as three second half strikes saw Rovers Under-18s begin 2020 in disappointing fashion against Liverpool.

A couple of fine stops from Jordan Eastham ensured Rovers went into half time all square, with the Rovers goalkeeper denying Max Woltman before producing an acrobatic stop to tip over Stewart's long range drive.

The second half was an even contest at the beginning, with home 'keeper Harvey Davies producing an excellent save to prevent ex-Reds trainee Sam Durrant from scoring against his former club.

But just a moment later the hosts did take the lead, which came after a mix up at the back.

Eastham came charging out of his goal and collided with Lenni Rae Cirino, which left Stewart with the simple task of slotting into an empty net.

At the other end, Rovers thought they had grabbed a quickfire equaliser, only for the flag to be raised for an offside call against Luke Brennan.

There were 17 minutes remaining in the contest when the Reds grabbed their second of the day, this time from the penalty spot.

Tyler Morton was hauled down in the box, with Stewart stepping up to smash home via the post to double his and Liverpool's tally.

Rovers had to go for broke in search of a route back into the game, but it was Barry Lewtas' side who bagged the next strike of the game.

Once again Stewart was involved in the move, with the forward latching on to Morton's fizzed pass to square to Fidel O'Rourke to finish off a fine move and guarantee the three points.

The Merseysiders keep the heat on table-topping Manchester City, whilst Rovers keep in touch with the chasing pack in mid-table.

Next up for Mike Sheron's side is a home test against Sunderland Under-18s on Saturday 11th January, kick-off 11am at the Rovers Academy.

Liverpool Under-18s: Davies, Bradley, Quansah, Savage, Beck, Balagizi, Stephenson, Morton, Stewart, O’Rourke (Rodriques, 90), Woltman (Wilson, 84).

Unused substitutes: Hewitson, Chambers, Mabaya.

Rovers Under-18s: Eastham, Pike, Whitehall (Wyatt, 64) Boyomo, Cirino, Gilsenan (Lonsdale, 75), Saadi, Harlock, Brennan, Durrant (Burns, 70), Zimba.

Unused substitutes: Dowling, Gent.