Rampaging Ryan reminiscent of Cafu

The boss was full of praise for the Namibia international, who is undefeated in his last nine Rovers outings

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has heaped special praise on Ryan Nyambe after the Namibian continued his fine run of form with an excellent display down the right flank at Sheffield Wednesday.

Nyambe showed his usual fine defensive capabilities but also proved to be a huge outlet further forward thanks to his lung-busting runs down the right flank, particularly in the first half at Hillsborough.

The 22-year-old Academy graduate played his part in Rovers' second goal of the day in the Steel City; setting up Lewis Travis, whose strike clipped the post befor bouncing off the head of Cameron Dawson and trickling in.

Nyambe has been crucial for Rovers this term, with the team unbeaten in the last nine games that he's played in, a run that goes all the way back to November.

“Nyambe first half in front of me was like Cafu running up and down that right wing," Mowbray reflected to iFollow Rovers after reserving special praise for the defender after his team's latest triumph.

“There’s a lot of work going into Ryan Nyambe. Damien Johnson deserves a lot of credit and David Lowe deserves a lot of credit on the work they’re doing after training every day with Ryan Nyambe.

“To his credit, he is a very willing footballer, who wants to do the work.

“So the team might finish at 12 o’clock and Ryan is still out there at quarter to one bending balls down the line, heading balls that we knock long for him, developing parts of his game.

“He’s got the physical attributes to play in any league at any level – the power, the speed and the physicality to stop people getting past him," the boss added.

“He just needs to develop the technical sides to his game and we’ll have a really, really good full-back on our hands and that development will continue.”


