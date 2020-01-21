My Rovers – Your single login for news, retail and tickets!

As part of a digital account overhaul, we are pleased to introduce My Rovers account across many of our digital platforms.

This new single login will give you access to both your retail and ticketing accounts without the need for multiple logins and passwords. Your My Rovers account also provides the chance to update your preferences, so you can keep up to date with all the latest news and information you want to receive from Rovers and its partners.

If you wish to buy Rovers tickets or make a purchase from the Roverstore online, you now need to create a new My Rovers account from Tuesday 21st January 2020.

This one time process will enable you to manage your details with the club in one place across multiple platforms.

To set up your My Rovers account, please spend a few minutes following the step-by-step process below:

1. Create your new account

To get started, create your My Rovers account here or by clicking Login/Register > My Rovers in the menu bar above.

2. Confirm your email & activate your account

We will send you an email from signin@rovers.co.uk with a link to confirm your email. If you do not receive the email, please check your junk folder and add us to your safe senders list.

3. Login to your new account

Your new account is now ready to login to here.

4. Update your details and preferences

Update your details to make sure they are correct and let us know what you want to hear about. You can opt-in to all communications with one click!

5. Link your current Client Reference

If you have an existing Client Reference, link this to your new My Rovers account by selecting ‘Linked Accounts’ on your profile. Season Ticket holders can find their Client Reference on their season ticket. If you do not know your Client Reference and are not a season ticket holder, you can find out by emailing tickets@rovers.co.uk or calling 01254 372000.

When you are required to sign in to make a purchase, you will be redirected to the My Rovers sign in screen from the Roverstore, e-Ticketing, or main Rovers sites. Once signed in, you will be able to make purchases without the need to sign in to each individual website.

Please note that iFollow Rovers remains unaffected by these changes and subscribers will still need to login to the iFollow platform with the same details as they have previously.

There are compatibility and security certificate issues whilst undergoing this process using Microsoft Internet Explorer. Please use an alternative browser to register for your My Rovers account.

Benefits of creating a My Rovers account:

Your My Rovers account will allow you to move between our e-Ticketing and Club Shop online under one simple login with ease.

1. Buy online with one login

2. Navigate between e-Ticketing and Online Store without needing to log in every time

3. Full control over how we communicate with you and the ability to update your personal details on our database at any time with ease

Account Help

Click here to gain access to our FAQs page.

If you are having difficulty linking an existing e-Ticketing and/or Roverstore account, please email tickets@rovers.co.uk or call 01254 372000.