Lewis pleased with a clinical display

The German playmaker bagged a brace to help Rovers run riot against Sheffield Wednesday
3 Hours ago
Two-goal Lewis Holby felt Rovers produced a clinical team performance against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough to record a victory that the German believes gives the side a timely boost in the race for a top six spot.
Rovers will today fly out to Portugal for a five-day winter training camp.
Lewis Holtby was one of the stars of the weekend as Rovers ran riot at Sheffield Wednesday with a biggest league win since 2001.
The FA Youth Cup returns for Rovers on Monday evening and Mike Sheron has challenged his players to showcase their quality again in round four of the competition.
