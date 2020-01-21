Skip to site footer
Lewis pleased with a clinical display

The German playmaker bagged a brace to help Rovers run riot against Sheffield Wednesday

3 Hours ago

Holtby hails clinical display

Two-goal Lewis Holby felt Rovers produced a clinical team performance against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough to record a victory that the German believes gives the side a timely boost in the race for a top six spot.

