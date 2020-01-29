Skip to site footer
Highlights: Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Adam Armstrong and Darragh Lenihan bag the goals as Rovers earn back-to-back victories

2 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers highlights

Club News

Club News

‘Exceptional’ Rothwell could miss Middlesbrough

Just now

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray praised Joe Rothwell’s performance against QPR, but revealed he could miss Saturday’s match with Middlesbrough.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Rovers 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

1 Hour ago

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray content with winning ugly

12 Hours ago

A narrow victory mean just as much as the emphatic triumphs, and that proved to be the case for Tony Mowbray after witnessing Rovers edge out Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Queens Park Rangers

16 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has named an unchanged side for tonight's encounter against Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park.

Read full article

