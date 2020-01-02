'Take a Minute' for mental health

Rovers fans are reminded that all Emirates FA Cup third round fixtures will be delayed by one minute to encourage supporters to ‘Take A Minute’ to think about looking after their mental health, as part of the Heads Up campaign.

The move sees all 32 ties, including Rovers' trip to Birmingham City, kick-off one minute later than their traditional timeslot, hence why Saturday's game at St. Andrew's will kick-off at 12.31pm.

It is hoped that the initiative will raise awareness of the importance of looking after our mental health, with 60 seconds representing just the first step in the journey to improved wellbeing.

During the minute delay, fans will be encouraged to consider the positive impact 60 seconds can have on their own wellbeing or in supporting a friend or family member.

Heads Up is partnering with Public Health England’s 'Every Mind Matters' across the Emirates FA Cup third round to draw attention to the simple steps we can all take to look after our mental health and wellbeing.

The partnership will signpost to the free, online Every Mind Matters resources and ‘Your Mind Plan’ tool, which fans can use to create a personal mental health action plan, providing them with a tailored set of simple self-care actions.

In conjunction with Heads Up charity partners Mind, CALM, Heads Together and Sporting Chance, fans will also be provided helpful tips and advice on how they can approach managing their mental health.

Messaging will be visible across the weekend of fixtures, both in the stadia and for the millions watching from home.

Spearheaded by HRH The Duke of Cambridge, the Heads Up campaign harnesses the influence and popularity of football to encourage more people – particularly men – to feel comfortable talking about, and taking action to improve, their mental health and to recognise that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness.

For more information on the Heads Up campaign, please click here.

Fans can also search ‘Every Mind Matters’ to create their own personal mental health action plan. Those in need of immediate support can text ‘HeadsUp’ to 85258 to be connected to a trained crisis counsellor. This service is available 24/7 and free to text from most mobile networks.